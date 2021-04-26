William Blair Weighs in on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.16.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $31.96 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 203,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

