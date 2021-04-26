WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Gap Up to $28.55

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.55, but opened at $29.88. WillScot Mobile Mini shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 2,762 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466,530 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.