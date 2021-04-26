WinCash (WCC) Price Hits $0.0415 on Top Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, WinCash has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $62,213.28 and approximately $348.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00012001 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.