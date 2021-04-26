Wing Reaches Market Cap of $62.18 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $62.18 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $40.49 or 0.00075141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,660,941 coins and its circulating supply is 1,535,941 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

