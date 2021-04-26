Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Tops $57.99 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $57.99 million and $10.37 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $37.81 or 0.00070994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00272740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.89 or 0.01013820 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00025322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.03 or 0.00672318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,376.72 or 1.00231928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,658,844 coins and its circulating supply is 1,533,844 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

