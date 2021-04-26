Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Winmark worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the third quarter worth $292,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Winmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of WINA opened at $191.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $710.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $200.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.22.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.