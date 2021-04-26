Winpak (TSE:WPK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pi Financial

Winpak (TSE:WPK) was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$49.00. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WPK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of WPK traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$43.73. 38,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,062. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.58. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$38.73 and a 1 year high of C$50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Winpak will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

