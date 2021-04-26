Wirex Token (WXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.98 Million

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Wirex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Wirex Token has a market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00061791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00283993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.64 or 0.00993972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.05 or 0.00731619 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,600.67 or 1.00025809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wirex Token

Wirex Token was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,800,500,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

Wirex Token Coin Trading

