Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $130,576.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $972,779.64 and $130,576.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,284.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.40 or 0.04658777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.13 or 0.00454403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $826.84 or 0.01551749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00698292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.04 or 0.00497400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.13 or 0.00416880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004287 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

