WoodTrust Financial Corp Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 4.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,508,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $308.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.62 and its 200 day moving average is $286.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $170.69 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

