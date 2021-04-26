WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

