WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $17.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

