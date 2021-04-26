WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $3.23 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.02. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $235.24. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.