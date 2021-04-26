WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $4.30 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $233.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,242 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,022. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

