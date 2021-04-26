WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $228.39 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

