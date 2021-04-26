WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total transaction of $404,390.85. Insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $291.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $172.57 and a 52-week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

