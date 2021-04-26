WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 24,099 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $144.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

