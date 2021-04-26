WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 3,330 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 2.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after buying an additional 903,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after buying an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.