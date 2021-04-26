WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 3,785 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.68 and its 200 day moving average is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

