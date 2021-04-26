WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 5,543 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.24 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

