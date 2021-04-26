WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 665 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $339.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.95.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

