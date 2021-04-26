WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 72 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,315.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,232.20 and a 1-year high of $2,325.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,886.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

