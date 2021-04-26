Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $24,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.