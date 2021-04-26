Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,859,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,528,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,338. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

