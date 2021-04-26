Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $37.32 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 10.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.98. The stock had a trading volume of 118,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,877. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $217.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

