Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.02 Million Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.05. 1,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

