Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.84 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,392. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.65. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

