Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.21. 61,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,713. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

