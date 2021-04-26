Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.98. 53,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,770. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

