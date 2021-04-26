Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $111.70. The stock had a trading volume of 141,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

