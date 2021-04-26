Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,503 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 919,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

