Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VB traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.16. 27,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,677. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $223.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.00.

