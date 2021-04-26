Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IVV traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $419.19. 182,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

