Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Workiva posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WK. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Workiva stock opened at $95.99 on Monday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413 in the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,396,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 53,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

