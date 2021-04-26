WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 986.50 ($12.89).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of WPP traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 972.80 ($12.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,444. WPP has a one year low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a one year high of GBX 985 ($12.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 931.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 805.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

