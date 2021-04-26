WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$61.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.52 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.