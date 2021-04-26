Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $382,901.89 and approximately $53.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.84 or 0.00010809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00282419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.00990434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00725826 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,010.30 or 1.00036875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

