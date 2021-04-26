Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 1-Day Volume Tops $70.63 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $85.37 or 0.00158518 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $143.16 million and $70.63 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.15 or 0.00748567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00093984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.01 or 0.07557239 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.