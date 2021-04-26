Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Tops One Day Volume of $3,330.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $177,036.41 and $3,330.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $520.70 or 0.00964422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00063676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00060978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00744417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.17 or 0.07336813 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

