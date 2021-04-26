WT Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 152,400 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,000. Bilibili comprises approximately 2.7% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $514,674,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,695,000 after acquiring an additional 582,800 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,369,000 after acquiring an additional 998,458 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $269,515,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after acquiring an additional 827,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.69. 152,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,707. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

