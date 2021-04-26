WT Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,020,000. Deere & Company accounts for 5.9% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $381.29. 27,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

