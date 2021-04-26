WT Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 208,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,521,000. NetEase comprises approximately 3.6% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.74. 35,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,174. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

