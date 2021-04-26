WT Asset Management Ltd Invests $11.80 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,000. Futu accounts for 2.0% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Futu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Futu by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,138 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $59,239,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Futu by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.11. 153,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,781,121. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average is $89.95.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

