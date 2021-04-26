WT Asset Management Ltd Invests $12.13 Million in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 681,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,000. UP Fintech comprises approximately 2.0% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.48% of UP Fintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,909 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $3,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIGR shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 182,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,142. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.89 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.