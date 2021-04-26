WT Asset Management Ltd Invests $20.72 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 337,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,000. DraftKings comprises approximately 3.5% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of DraftKings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,835,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

