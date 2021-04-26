WT Asset Management Ltd Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Zai Lab accounts for approximately 0.6% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.19.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,022 shares of company stock worth $14,096,934.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.