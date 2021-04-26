WT Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 340,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,000. Micron Technology makes up 5.0% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Longbow Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.01. 572,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,450,906. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.