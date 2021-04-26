WT Asset Management Ltd Sells 522,322 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WT Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522,322 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 11.7% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $69,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,983,833. The company has a market cap of $624.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.