WT Asset Management Ltd Sells 722,130 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

WT Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,130 shares during the quarter. Li Auto comprises 5.2% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Li Auto worth $30,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $53,461,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 710,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 428,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $10,775,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,930,447. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

