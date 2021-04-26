WT Asset Management Ltd Takes $17.51 Million Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,690,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,000. RLX Technology comprises approximately 2.9% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of RLX Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of RLX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.16. 157,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,601,250. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50.

RLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

